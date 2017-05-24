Airservices seeks long range ATFM innovation

Airservices Australia is undertaking industry consultation on the viability of designing and installing a Long Range Air Traffic Flow Management (LR-ATFM) system for Australian airspace.

LR-ATFM is expected to deliver a range of benefits to the aviation industry and the travelling public, including reduced aircraft fuel burn, increased air traffic predictability and reduced controller workload allowing for more efficient operations.

Currently, Airservices has been applying a limited form of LR-ATFM at Sydney and Perth largely based on procedures and manual interaction.

Research conducted by Airservices has concluded that there are currently no demonstrated technology-based LR-ATFM systems operating in the world. This research outcome has led to Airservices inviting industry discussion on how the problem could be solved using existing technology in a new way or with completely new technology.

Airservices ATM service manager Paddy Goodall said the LR-ATFM concept would be designed to integrate international flights into the current ATM network management process to bring a more orderly flow of arrivals at the four major airports.

“Airservices currently provides demand and capacity management through Ground Delay Programmes generally issued at the start of the day. International flights are exempt from the Ground Delay Programme, which leads to all air traffic flow management delays being directed to domestic flights only,” said Goodall.

“With Long Range ATM systems in place, we will have greater predictability of operations, a more orderly flow into the tactical arrival management environment, improved network performance and more equitable allocation of network delay.”

Goodall said Airservices was looking to industry to provide an outcome-focused concept that would be capable of integrating with existing ATFM systems.

“A technology-based solution will allow for widespread use of LR-ATFM across Australia, delivering further benefits to our customers,” Goodall said.

To gather industry consultation, a market sounding information request will be released through AusTender by early June.

