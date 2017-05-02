ADB SAFEGATE to create intelligent airfield at world’s largest airport in Istanbul

ADB SAFEGATE has been selected to conduct an AGL design review on Istanbul’s new airport and install its intelligent airfield solutions including intelligent LED ground lighting and visual aids.

Istanbul New Airport, expected to be the world’s largest airport, will serve as Turkey’s primary airport and a hub between Europe and Asia. It will replace the city’s existing international airport, the Atatürk Airport, where ever-growing traffic is causing congestion, and expansion is not feasible due to its location.

İGA, a joint venture founded to construct and operate the new airport in four phases, has picked ADB SAFEGATE to help improve throughput and efficiency, and enable safer and more sustainable operations.

“Once all phases are complete, the Istanbul New Airport will serve over 200 million passengers annually to more than 350 destinations. Innovation, efficiency and safety are imperative to ensure that the airport is congestion-free and traffic flows smoothly, even in adverse conditions,” said Yusuf Akçayoğlu, chief executive of İGA Airports Construction “With ADB SAFEGATE working closely with us right from the design review to implementation, we know that together we can truly deliver seamless and future-proof operations.”

ADB SAFEGATE is responsible for the complete visual guidance approach, starting with a comprehensive airfield ground lighting (AGL) design review to assess and implement an AGL solution to best suit the airport’s needs. ADB SAFEGATE proposed equipping the taxiway system with full switching ability and the addition of a single and double channel Individual Light Control and Monitoring System (ILCMS).

With intelligence built into each light fixture, the ILCMS will control the lights individually or by defined segments, rather than selected circuits, providing large gains in power savings and making maintenance easier and more cost effective. The state-of-the-art intelligent lighting will also allow increased flexibility in guidance and routing. Fully equipping the taxiway system with our sustainable solutions will ensure safe operations in all visibility conditions, and the flexibility to optimize capacity and throughput.

With 35,000 intelligent LED lights powering the airfield runways and taxiways, this will be the world’s biggest AGL implementation. ADB SAFEGATE will also supply and commission all visual aids including transistor regulators, transformers, approach solutions (flashers, PAPI, approach lighting), energy efficient power solutions and mounting equipment. The deal was signed in September 2016 and deliveries begin this year, continuing into 2018.

“Our customers can count on the completeness of our offering in the key domains of airport operations including services,” said Christian Onselaere, chief executive of ADB SAFEGATE. “Our approach is solid, and considers how each airport can maximize its capacity and performance. We offer solutions to match the needs of the airport, with the option to customize if needed. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with IGA and helping them realize their vision of making the world’s largest airport project at Istanbul a resounding success.”