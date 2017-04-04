US lawmakers examine new technology options

US legislators are preparing to discuss new aviation and aerospace technologies, future business models as well as any potential challenges involved in Â integrating new technology into the National Airspace System.

The House T&I Aviation Subcommittee will today hold a hearing â€” its fourth related to reauthorising the FAA scheduled at 10.00 Washington DC local time.

Watch The HearingÂ (14:00 GMT).

Politico reports thatÂ there are 180 days before the FAA extension expires â€” and both the House and the Senate are running later on a bill than they were last year.

“Lawmakers in both chambers had already marked up legislation by this point in 2016. With appropriations, plans for a tax overhaul and work on an infrastructure package expected to devour many of the days Congress will be in session over the next six months, another extension is starting to look possible.”

It said a fifth hearing will focus on air traffic control â€” the primary issue that could hobble an FAA bill.

“President Donald Trumpâ€™s apparent support for taking ATC operations out from under the FAA has buoyed the hopes of Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), but we still donâ€™t know whether Trump will throw his full support behind the House Transportation chairmanâ€™s specific proposal,” it reports.