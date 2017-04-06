UkSATSE releases ANS upgrade tender

Ukraine’s air navigation service provider UkSATSE is planning to upgrade the air navigation system with finance support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and European Investment Bank (EIB).

The project will involve:

Expanding Trunk UkSATSE telecommunication network (BTN)

Receiving and transmitting radio centres to feature VoIP

Gateways for VoIP protocol implementation on existing systems of verbal communication

Navigation equipment DME

Instrumental landing systems

Primary-secondary and secondary radars (mode S)

Data acquisition and processing technology for automatic dependent surveillance ADS-B

Under current legislation on public procurement, the purchase of goods and services in this project is subject to procurement policies and EBRD. So tender procedure will be conducted via the ESERR e-procurement portal where vendors interested in participating in the tender need to register.