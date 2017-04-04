Saab wins Singapore Changi surface system

Saab has been selected by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to deploy its Advanced – Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) and latest generation Multilateration System at Singapore Changi Airport.

Saab is deploying its Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite (I-ATS) at Changi Airport, providing an upgrade to the existing eight-year old A-SMGCS system at Changi Airport. It will also replace the network of multilateration sensors with its latest generation of high performance RU7 ground stations.

“Our systems are designed to evolve with customers, allowing them to expand coverage and capabilities when the time is right. We believe this new system positions CAAS to maintain exceptional performance for years to come,” said Mike Gerry, head of business unit Air Traffic Management within Saab business area Surveillance.

Saab’s I-ATS will fuse surveillance data from the multilateration sensors and surface movement radars for the location and identification of all aircraft operating on the airport’s surface. This upgrade includes integration with the airfield ground lighting control system to provide advanced follow-the-greens guidance capabilities. This will support operational performance in all weather conditions.