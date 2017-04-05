Leidos continues support of Kazakhstan ATM

Leidos and Kazaeronavigatsia, the air navigation service provider of the Republic of Kazakhstan, have agreed to continue their business relationship through the signing of anÂ advanced tower simulation and training systems contract.

Once implemented and integrated with Leidos’ SkyLine Air Traffic Management (ATM) system, this new simulation capability will provide Kazakhstan tower controllers with advanced training that includes exceptional 2D and 3D graphics of the airport and surrounding area.

This will create fully duplicated environments local to each of the Kazakhstan Towers to aid in improving safety and efficiency in the airspace. The system will be located at the Almaty, Astana and Aktobe Area Control Centers (ACCs) which support training for over 20 remote tower sites.