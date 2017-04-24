IAA’s 2016 performance ‘strong and consistent’

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has reported a 18.3 per cent rise in operating profits to €39.5 million on a turnover of €191.9 million in 2016.

In line with this improvement, the IAA also announced the payment of a €9.2 million dividend to the state shareholder, an increase of 24.3 per cent over the last year. This equates to 30 per cent of profit after tax.

The IAA is responsible for the provision of air traffic management (ATM) in Irish controlled airspace (covering some 451,000 sq km), aeronautical communications on the North Atlantic, and the security oversight and safety regulation of the civil aviation industry in Ireland.

The IAA receives no operational or capital funding from the state. Its revenues are generated through charges and fees from the aviation industry, which are among the lowest in Europe.

The IAA is one of the most competitive service providers (ANSPs) in Europe and its productivity is 30 per cent higher than the European average as independently verified by the EUROCONTROL ATM Cost Effectiveness Benchmarking Report 2016 (ACE Report). This is achieved by deploying one of Europe’s most advanced air traffic management systems.

Eamonn Brennan, IAA chief executive, said: “I am very pleased with our 2016 results and I want to take the opportunity to thank all our staff for their role in achieving this very strong and consistent performance. Investments in technology and our continuing high performance and efficiency programme ensure that we can maintain our position as a leading aviation regulator and service provider.”

Traffic at Irish state airports and through Irish controlled airspace increased by over 8 per cent and the IAA safely managed just over 1.1 million flights last year.

The IAA’s highly efficient business performance was also recognised by airline customers who rewarded the IAA with an overall satisfaction rating of 92.5 per cent in 2016 (based on performance scores from the IAA’s top 30 airline customers).

“Safety is our number one priority. We are independently audited by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and I am pleased to report that we continue to be recognised as having one of the leading jurisdictions for oversight in Europe and the world. Furthermore, in November 2016, the IAA was in first position out of 47 States for the EUROCONTROL CANSO Standard of Excellence survey in Safety Management Systems and maturity measurement,” added Brennan.

A copy of the Annual Report 2016 can be accessed here.