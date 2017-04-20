Honeywell next-gen satnav tech gets FAA nod

Honeywell has received a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) technical standard order certification for the design and production of its Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver that allows the all-digital equipment to consolidate multiple navigation functionalities into a single unit.

When implemented by airlines, the receiver provides access to the latest precision navigation and landing capabilities, reduces overall cost of ownership for equipment, and weighs 50 percent less compared with current receiver solutions.

Honeywell’s Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver (IMMR) is designed to meet today’s more accurate, satellite-based navigation requirements through its integration of multiple technologies, such as localizer and VHF omnidirectional receivers, with next-generation technologies like GNSS landing systems into one receiver. The IMMR was built upon the success of Honeywell’s Integrated Navigation Receiver, which is standard equipment on the Boeing 787.

“Honeywell’s Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver is currently the only comprehensive and fully-digital navigation receiver to support the airline industry,” said Carl Esposito, president, electronic solutions, Honeywell Aerospace. “Its proven technology and benefits stem from Honeywell’s years of experience with GPS-based landing systems, providing airlines and aircraft manufacturers with increased precision and lowered costs. Honeywell has received commitments for more than 1,700 forward-fit and retrofit aircraft installations for the next-generation receiver, and we expect annual production rates in excess of several thousand receivers per year.”

The IMMR’s comprehensive system eliminates the need for standalone receivers, cutting costs through reduced procurement and sparing, and enabling more efficient navigation capabilities. The IMMR improves growth and capability for current and next-generation navigation standards such as Ground-Based Augmentation System Landing System approaches and multiple satellite navigation systems.

As the aerospace industry adopts and implements more efficient landing procedures, Honeywell’s receiver can be adapted, for example using software upgrades to limit excess cost and to help ensure airlines will benefit from less aircraft downtime. Air traffic continues to be a growing issue, with the FAA recording more than 7,000 aircraft in the sky at any given moment. This added pressure forces the industry to improve landing efficiency at airports throughout the country. By using GPS satellites to pinpoint aircraft locations, the IMMR enables pilots to tackle challenging approaches with extreme accuracy, while airports and operators experience reduced delays and costs as well as greater efficiency.