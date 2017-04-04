FAA and Brazil strengthen aviation partnership

The United States and Brazil have signed an agreement on Ground Based Augmentation Systems (GBAS) research and development.

GBAS is an alternative to the traditional Instrument Landing System (ILS) that is used to provide precision approach guidance down to the runway threshold at airports in near-zero visibility conditions.

Since 2013, the existing US-Brazil Aviation Partnership has shared expertise through a series of workshops on airport design and construction, airport security, air traffic management, and airport certification with more than 1,200 aviation experts participating to date.

Speaking before aviation leaders at the International Air Transport Association Wings of Change Conference at the first International Brazil Air Show (IBAS) in Rio de Janeiro, FAA acting deputy administrator Victoria Wassmer said that the United States is proud to participate in a partnership with Brazil which enhances bilateral cooperation on airport expansion, airspace management, aviation safety, and security.

“As traffic continues to increase between our countries, it is vital that operators are able to fly safely and seamlessly between our respective systems,” said Wassmer. “By working together, the United States’ NextGen and Brazil’s Sirius programmes are leading to safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly aviation systems in not only both countries but around the globe.”

The FAA and Brazil face many of the same issues to modernize air traffic management. These include the size of geographic area, civil-military coordination, vast spaces of remote airspace, congested terminal areas and a mature general aviation industry.

