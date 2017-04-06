Eurocontrol to head rapid reaction cyber force

It will support Eurocontrol in protecting its member states by making available information and cyber security tools to the new EATM-CERT as well as share experience, expertise, advice and procedures on how to operate a CERT efficiently.

To that end, Eurocontrol and the European Commission DIGIT Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) have signed a service level agreement to improve cyber security.

Gertrud Ingestad, director general of the European Commission Directorate General for Informatics (DIGIT) said “The EU institutions have benefitted for more than five years from the support of CERT-EU to mitigate cyber risks. I’m very happy that we can support Eurocontrol in the setting up and the operation of the EATM-CERT. We are looking forward to a fruitful cooperation in the protection of this critical infrastructure.”

Freddy Dezeure, head of CERT-EU, commented: “We are all experiencing an increase in cyber threats – in terms of frequency, level of sophistication and scope. We have to raise the bar to make it more difficult for our adversaries and to detect them more quickly when they succeed. The work of CERTs is key to addressing this challenge. We are very pleased to have Eurocontrol as one of our trusted partners.”

Frank Brenner, director general of Eurocontrol, noted “Benefiting from CERT-EU experience, information and services will ensure a fast, efficient and high-quality ramp-up of the services provided by EATM-CERT to all ANSPs and airport operators of Eurocontrol member States.”

