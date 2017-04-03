EASA and aviation partners launch Data4Safety

An aviation safety partnership called Data4Safety headed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has been launched to gather key players from the industry community to exploit Big Data benefits.

The Data4Safety programme aims at changing from the current reactive approach to safety – which is based on accident and occurrence reports – to a proactive approach, analysing trends and situations which can lead to a safety hazard. Stakeholders within the aviation community will share data, information and knowledge in order to deliver safety benefits.

Data4Safety will merge the very large and growing number of data sources available in the European aviation system and provide a critical mass of data. Analysis capabilities will be significantly increased thanks to the sharing of large amount of data and the use of the most advanced information and communication technologies in the fields of Big Data and Data Mining.

In order to successfully implement one of the most innovative initiatives, part of the EU Aviation Strategy, the D4S members signed a programme charter which lays down the principles of collaboration, voluntariness, confidentiality and Just Culture.

Patrick Ky, EASA executive director, said: “Data4Safety is a revolutionary project which will enable aviation stakeholders to significantly enhance aviation safety and may also be applicable to other means of transportation in the future, in particular rail and maritime”.

The key players from the aviation sector (airlines, aircraft manufacturers, national aviation authorities and pilot unions) who were signatory launch partners of the co-operative partnership include easyJet, British Airways, Iberia, Deutsche Lufthansa, Ryanair, Airbus, Boeing, the European Cockpit Association (ECA), the Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA), Direction de la Sécurité de l’aviation civile (DSAC France), the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

