Data comm now at Minneapolis-St Paul

Data Comm, the NextGen technology that enhances safety and reduces delays by improving the way air traffic controllers and pilots talk to each other, is now live at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The new technology supplements radio voice communication, enabling controllers and pilots to transmit important information such as clearances, revised flight plans and advisories with the touch of a button.
Inside the tower, controllers enter flight departure clearance instructions into a computer and push a button to electronically send the information to an aircraftâ€™s flight deck. Flight crews read the information, press a button to confirm receipt, and press another button to enter the instructions into the aircraftâ€™s flight management system.
This process saves valuable time. For instance, when aircraft are awaiting take-off, controllers must use a two-way radio to issue instructions. Pilots must read those instructions back, and if there is an error, they must repeat the instructions until they are correct. This process can eat up valuable time, and even a short departure clearance can take two to three times longer than one communicated via Data Comm.
This benefit becomes even more pronounced during Minnesotaâ€™s long winters and summer thunderstorms, when Data Comm enables equipped aircraft to take off before approaching weather closes the departure window, while aircraft relying solely on voice communications remain stuck on the ground waiting for the storm to pass.
Data Comm is expected to save operators more than $10 billion over the 30-year life cycle of the programme and save the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about $1 billion in future operating costs.
The first Data Comm-equipped airports â€“ Salt Lake City and Houstonâ€™s George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby â€“ received tower departure clearance services eight months ahead of schedule in August 2015.
Data Comm is now operational at the 55 air traffic control towers listed below. Its rollout is under budget and more than two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. That budget savings will enable the FAA to deploy Data Comm at even more airports.
Albuquerque
Atlanta
Austin
Baltimore-Washington
Boston
Burbank
Charlotte
Chicago Oâ€™Hare
Chicago Midway
Cleveland
Dallas-Ft. Worth
Dallas Love
Denver
Detroit
Fort Lauderdale
Houston Bush
Houston Hobby
Indianapolis
Kansas City
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Louisville
Memphis
Miami
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Milwaukee
Nashville
Newark
New Orleans
New York John F. Kennedy
New York LaGuardia
Oakland
Ontario
Orlando
Philadelphia
Phoenix
Pittsburgh
Portland
Raleigh-Durham
Sacramento
San Juan
St. Louis
Salt Lake City
San Antonio
San Diego
San Francisco
San Jose
Santa Ana
Seattle
Tampa
Teterboro
Washington Dulles
Washington Reagan
Westchester County
Windsor Locks (Bradley)