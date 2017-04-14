Data comm now at Minneapolis-St Paul

Data Comm, the NextGen technology that enhances safety and reduces delays by improving the way air traffic controllers and pilots talk to each other, is now live at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The new technology supplements radio voice communication, enabling controllers and pilots to transmit important information such as clearances, revised flight plans and advisories with the touch of a button.

Inside the tower, controllers enter flight departure clearance instructions into a computer and push a button to electronically send the information to an aircraftâ€™s flight deck. Flight crews read the information, press a button to confirm receipt, and press another button to enter the instructions into the aircraftâ€™s flight management system.

This process saves valuable time. For instance, when aircraft are awaiting take-off, controllers must use a two-way radio to issue instructions. Pilots must read those instructions back, and if there is an error, they must repeat the instructions until they are correct. This process can eat up valuable time, and even a short departure clearance can take two to three times longer than one communicated via Data Comm.

This benefit becomes even more pronounced during Minnesotaâ€™s long winters and summer thunderstorms, when Data Comm enables equipped aircraft to take off before approaching weather closes the departure window, while aircraft relying solely on voice communications remain stuck on the ground waiting for the storm to pass.

Data Comm is expected to save operators more than $10 billion over the 30-year life cycle of the programme and save the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about $1 billion in future operating costs.

The first Data Comm-equipped airports â€“ Salt Lake City and Houstonâ€™s George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby â€“ received tower departure clearance services eight months ahead of schedule in August 2015.

Data Comm is now operational at the 55 air traffic control towers listed below. Its rollout is under budget and more than two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. That budget savings will enable the FAA to deploy Data Comm at even more airports.

Albuquerque

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore-Washington

Boston

Burbank

Charlotte

Chicago Oâ€™Hare

Chicago Midway

Cleveland

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Dallas Love

Denver

Detroit

Fort Lauderdale

Houston Bush

Houston Hobby

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Louisville

Memphis

Miami

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Milwaukee

Nashville

Newark

New Orleans

New York John F. Kennedy

New York LaGuardia

Oakland

Ontario

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland

Raleigh-Durham

Sacramento

San Juan

St. Louis

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Ana

Seattle

Tampa

Teterboro

Washington Dulles

Washington Reagan

Westchester County

Windsor Locks (Bradley)