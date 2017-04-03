Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary expand night-time free routes

BULATSA, together with the air navigation services providers of Romania and Hungary â€“ ROMATSA and HungaroControl, will expand Free Route Airspace for flights during the night within the airspace of the three countries.

The SEEN FRA (South-East Night Free Route Airspace) project enables the aircraft to fly freely between published points and radio-navigation means, irrespective of the existing airspace route system.

The new flight planning rules will significantly optimise airspace routes, without the limitations of the state borders, and will reduce fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The application of Free Route Airspace programmeÂ will also be extended around 2019 through removal of the airspace route system throughout the entire day. Free Route Airspace is an important element of the realization of the Single European Sky concept and the achievement of the pan-European air traffic performance targets.