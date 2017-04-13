Brazil to assist Argentina in PBN design

Brazil’s Departamento de Controle do Espaco Aereo (DECEA) is to support Argentina in upgrading its air navigation procedures and restructuring its neighbour’s airspace.

The project is scheduled to complete on 10 JuneÂ and will see specialists from the Instituto de Cartografia AeronÃ¡utica collaborating in the initiative to develop new PBN (Performance Based Navigation ) procedures.

The tools which will be used by EANA include Flight Procedure Design and Air Space Management (FPDAM) tool and the Global Mapper. Institute professionals will now put into practice all the expertise acquired over the last few years inÂ developing Instrument Flight ProceduresÂ for EANA as well as to carry out training for the technicians of that country.

Last summer, Argentinaâ€™s EANA took over full management of the nationâ€™sÂ airÂ traffic service, marking a momentous step forward for the countryâ€™s civil aviation.

Air traffic control had been under military control for some years until the countryâ€™s Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) was created in 2007 and responsibility for ATC management was assigned to itÂ before itÂ was decided that a new entity was needed.

WhenÂ Argentinaâ€™s new government came to power in December, it endorsed the project to establish EANAÂ earlier in 2016. ANAC remains the civil aviation regulatory and monitoring body.

The company now has plans to invest US$121 million in infrastructure and advanced technology.

