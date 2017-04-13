Brazil to assist Argentina in PBN design

Brazil’s Departamento de Controle do Espaco Aereo (DECEA) is to support Argentina in upgrading its air navigation procedures and restructuring its neighbour’s airspace.
The project is scheduled to complete on 10 JuneÂ and will see specialists from the Instituto de Cartografia AeronÃ¡utica collaborating in the initiative to develop new PBN (Performance Based Navigation ) procedures.
TheÂ PBN Argentina Project was launched at the end of 2016 and, in its last phase, will engage experts at the Brazilian institute. The Argentinian air navigation service provider EANA will pay all the costs related to the mission.
The tools which will be used by EANA include Flight Procedure Design and Air Space Management (FPDAM) tool and the Global Mapper. Institute professionals will now put into practice all the expertise acquired over the last few years inÂ developing Instrument Flight ProceduresÂ for EANA as well as to carry out training for the technicians of that country.