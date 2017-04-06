Blue Med efficiency to focus on finetuning

The latest BLUE MED FAB flight efficiency plan will focus onÂ two main areas including improving the design of both en-route and terminal areas and improving airspace and airport use.

“Over the last year we have continued working on flight efficiency in order to maximise the improvements achieved mainly in the areas of en-route airspace design and network availability,” saidÂ Maurizio Paggetti, BLUE MED chairman, reporting on 2106 activities.

“With forecasts suggesting that, by the end of 2017, air traffic will be at 2009 levels before the global economic crisis began, the BLUE MED FAB member states have proved to be very far-sighted in the timing of national networksâ€™ implementation and, consequently, of their integration in the European network.”

“In this scenario, the implementation of Free Route airspace, that is the creation of an airspace where aircraft can freely plan flights optimising their routings both horizontally and vertically, is the most important step that the BLUE MED FAB has taken in 2016. More direct routes and optimised flight profiles also mean a lower environmental impact thanks to reduced fuel consumption and consequent CO2 emissions in the atmosphere.”

Download the new BLUE MED FAB Flight Efficiency Plan