ADB Safegate wins South Asia LED runway

ADB SAFEGATE is partnering with CATIC-ENG China to enable Colombo International Airport’s move to improve operational efficiency with the use of energy-friendly solutions

Bandaranaike International Airport, also known as the Colombo International Airport, is Sri Lanka’s main international airport handling nine million passengers annually. Starting this month, the airport is set to undergo a massive infrastructure expansion, which includes the construction of a second international terminal that will increase annual passenger capacity to 15 million passengers.

The airport is also modernising its existing 30-year-old runway. ADB SAFEGATE is working with the airport to improve capacity and resolve operational issues in an energy-friendly manner. The runway overlay project includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the complete LED airfield ground lighting (AGL), airfield lighting control and monitoring system (ALCMS), airfield signs and power management solutions.

“Economic growth and a surge in tourist arrivals in the last decade are driving Sri Lanka to invest in infrastructure development and upgrades,” said G Withanage, the airport’s head of civil engineering. “Bandaranaike International Airport, especially its single runway, needed an upgrade to keep up with demand, and we were conscious of the importance of minimising environmental impact. ADB SAFEGATE has proven itself as a trusted partner and has end-to-end expertise in LED AGL design and delivery, an ideal combination for powering Southern Asia’s first full LED runway.”

ADB SAFEGATE has teamed up with the airport’s AGL sub contractor CATIC-ENG China to supply, test, commission and deliver full LED airfield lighting for the runway and taxiway, LED PAPI and signs.

ADB SAFEGATE will also deliver its, MCR III constant current regulator and ALCMS. The transformation from halogen to LED lighting will enable energy efficiency and increased energy savings, and together with the ALCMS and SMGCS will help increase runway capacity. In the future, the airport will also incorporate rapid exit taxiways and a CAT II lighting system for both approach ends to meet increasing traffic.

The project, currently underway, poses challenges as this is the first time overlay work is being carried out on the runway since its construction in 1986. ADB SAFEGATE is working to meet the short deadline of delivering AGL in April to meet the commissioning date in October 2017.

The airport has also used ADB SAFEGATE’s advanced visual docking guidance systems (A-VDGS) for safe and efficient aircraft parking on eight existing gates since 2005. The infrastructure expansion project, the work on which will begin in April, includes the construction of two pier buildings that will add 16 boarding gates as well as additional apron area to increase the parking bays, including 45 in mixed aircraft configuration. Other auxiliary services such as cargo building, multistory car park, and train link to Colombo city are also a part of the project.

“Bandaranaike International Airport’s decision to choose LED AGL as it modernizes the existing runway is a clear indicator of its commitment to sustainable airport operations. Our vision is to enable airports to operate more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and we are happy to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the airport. This project further strengthens our association with Chinese partners as we make inroads in Southern Asia,” said Christian Onselaere, chief executive of ADB SAFEGATE.