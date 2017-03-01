World ATM Congress readies for best ever year

The award-winning World ATM Congress, now in its fifth year, is produced by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) in partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA).

The theme of the conference isÂ Adapting to Change in ATM â€“ Creating the Right Culture. Four sessions over two mornings explore how best to facilitate desired change in this complex environment.

It will start with an airline view â€“ not just of the airline requirements but how the airline business has coped with and facilitated major changes and how it is seeking to respond to geopolitical changes and events. The conference will then look at achieving better performance across sectors and at how to collaborate more effectively between multiple stakeholders.

It will take a fresh look at a specific example of the challenges of change in ATM â€” how to integrate remotely piloted aircraft systems and drones safely into and alongside airspace.

World ATM Congress 2017 will also play host to several events, including the IHS Jane’s ATC Awards and the Single European Sky (SES) European Commission Awards on 7 March, as well as several press events throughout the three days.

For more information about World ATM Congress 2017, visitÂ www.worldatmcongress.org. Online registration runs through the event. On-site registration is available at no additional cost.