Ukraine’s UkSATSE seeks ATM upgrade support

Ukraine’s air traffic control UkSATSE is teaming with an Austrian consultancy firm to examine how to upgrade the nation’s air navigation system.

UkSATSE director general Dmitry Babeichuk and Johan Sherzer from the consultancy firm Aras signed an agreement to provide consulting services regarding the modernisation of the ANSÂ systems to be implemented jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

UkSATSE said the purpose of the tripartite advisory agreement between itself, Aras, and the EBRD is to secure professional help and advice on the organisation of procurement procedures in accordance with rules and procedures of EBRD monitoring of the technical and financial components of project implementation and reporting to creditors.

“The participation of an external consultant in the implementation of loan agreements is common EBRD practice,” said UkSATSE. “Financing consulting services will be carried out at the expense of grant funds provided by the Austrian Fund support and cooperation, administrator by the EBRD.”