Trump releases US air traffic spin-off plan

Airlines which back the move claim the FAA’s NextGen programme to modernise the air traffic system is taking too long and has produced too few benefits while industry officials agree that a spin-off would remove the uncertainties of the annual congressional budget process which are blamed for preventing the FAA to make long-term procurement commitments.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union that represents the FAA’s 14,000 controllers, is also backing the move with union officials pointing to controller understaffing as a consequence of the slow progress of NextGen.

The modernisation programme has delivered $2.7 billion in benefits to airlines and other users of the system, and the FAA expects to produce another $13 billion in benefits by 2020, the FAA chief Michael Huerta noted earlier this year.

The move to spin off ATO operations has already been the subject of a legislative bid. The House transportation committee approved an aviation bill sponsored by its chairman Bill Shuster, last year that would have removed air traffic operations from the FAA and placed them under the control of a private, non profit corporation.

Opposition within the House against ceding Congressional oversight of the air traffic system to a private entity prevented the bill moving to a vote. Business aircraft operators, private pilots and small and medium-sized airports also oppose the legislative bid on the grounds that airlines will dominate the new organisation and that they will have to bear higher costs for receiving reduced services.

The impact on government spending is not currently clear as the future corporation is expected to be funded by the user fees corresponding to the federal taxes that airlines already pay the government. The precise level of fees and who would pay them must still be determined.

Welcoming the budget, Shuster commended President Trump for calling for restructuring the role of the FAA.

“This budget takes the next step in what our committee produced last year – separating the air traffic control function from the federal government and establishing an independent, not-for-profit organization to provide this service.

“The inclusion of this good government infrastructure proposal shows that the president is truly focused on changing the way Washington works. By removing the ATC function from the FAA, Americans will see a more efficient system, flight times decrease, on-time departures increase, emissions reduced, and 21st century technology deployed to guide our planes from gate to gate. On top of that, the FAA will be able to focus on safety and robust oversight of the new not-for-profit service provider.”

“This is a bold step that will lead to the governance and funding reforms needed to move our air traffic control infrastructure into the 21st century,” said Nicholas Calio, chief executive of the US airline industry group A4A. “This approach gets politics out of the way by guaranteeing a predictable and reliable funding stream that allows for long-term capital improvements that will be used to modernise the ATC system.”

According to the Washington Post, the US transportation department’s budget would shrink by 13 per cent. In addition to moving air traffic control outside government, it would push responsibility for many transit and other projects to localities.

As well as eliminating funding for many new transit projects and support for long-distance Amtrak trains, it would also cut $499 million from the TIGER grant programme, which has funded dozens of road, transit and other projects. It would also eliminate $175 million in subsidies for commercial flights to rural airports. More detailed budget information will be released in May.

