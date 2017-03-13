Thales ECOsystem links to Meteo France

World ATM Congress Thales has struck an agreement with Météo-France to integrate global weather services into Thales’s ECOsystem decision support platform for improved aviation operations.

In many areas around the world, air traffic control is performed without the ability to account for the impact of severe weather phenomena like thunderstorms, leaving the pilots managing weather avoidance, and leaving air navigation service providers (ANSP) developing reactive measures based on pilots’ requests.

By embedding Météo-France weather data into ECOsystem and leveraging the platform’s Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) application, ANSPs receive high accuracy prediction of severe weather activity en route and at airports, enabling severe weather mitigation to move from being reactive to proactive.

The result is shorter avoidance routes; reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions; better adaptation of ATC sectorization plans and ATCO workload to actual airspace capacity; and better tuning of weather-induced regulations, resulting in reduced ground delays.

Analysis performed during the SESAR TOPLINK Large Scale Demonstration estimated 1 million minutes of ground delay holding could be eliminated in Europe, delivering a potential cost benefit of up to €50 million.

In addition to ANSP benefits, airport operators will benefit from better anticipation of airport runway capacity reduction, as well as improved support to weather-dependent decisions, such as runway configuration changes or deicing needs.

Lastly, airlines will benefit on the ground (flight dispatchers) and in the cockpit (pilots) as a result of anticipated flight management decisions in regard to severe weather avoidance.

This commercial partnership is an extension of joint Thales and Météo-France research activities conducted since 2011 for the TOPMET and TOPLINK SESAR projects.

“This partnership with THALES allows Météo-France to propose its forecasts on the globe to users of the whole world. Indeed with ECOsystem, all the aeronautical actors can benefit from meteorological information integrated into their tools,” said Emmanuel Cloppet, head of the sales management, Météo -France.