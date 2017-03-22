Swiss regional airports to control ATS finances

The financing of air traffic services at Switzerland’s regional airports is close to finding a sustainable solution, according to Skyguide.

The air navigation service provider has now concluded individual contractual agreements with all Switzerland’s Category II airports such as Bern, Lugano and St Gallen-Altenrhein which will ensure the continued provision of these key infrastructural services.

Skyguide also reported a record 97.2 per cent of flights were handled in 2016 without delay. Average enroute delay per flight were 4.2 seconds. The delays that did occur were attributable to “short term” capacity shortages (41 per cent), personnel shortages or absences (29 per cent), adverse weather conditions (25 per cent), and system maintenance work (3 per cent).

2016 brought a further 1.8 per cent increase in Skyguide’s annual traffic volumes, with some 1.2 million flights handled during the year. The growth was primarily driven by low oil prices and Europe’s improved economic prospects. Skyguide’s total operating revenue rose accordingly, with the CHF 455.0 million generated for the year a 1 per cent improvement on the CHF 451.6 million of 2015.

Skyguide also reduced its charges, to the benefit of its customers, in 2016. Route charges were lowered by 4.4 per cent and approach charges to Geneva and Zurich airports by 5.5 per cent. Total operating costs for 2016 amounted to CHF 422.4 million, virtually unchanged from the CHF 422.5 million of the previous year. But at CHF 32.6 million, EBIT for the year was a 15.7 per cent improvement on the CHF 28.1 million prior-year operating result.

“These are excellent operating and financial results,” said Walter Vogel, chairman of the Skyguide Board of Directors. “And they confirm the effectiveness of the actions our company has taken over the past few years. Thanks to a further increase in the volumes of traffic handled, and thanks above all to our rigorous and consistent cost controls, we have achieved a further improvement in our annual earnings result. At the same time, we continue to invest in our advanced training, our sustainable capacity expansions and our forward-looking technologies.”