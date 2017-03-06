SkyFusion grows with FAA, Eurocontrol support

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that SkyFusion will include access to the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) operational data in addition to Eurocontrol’s pre-operational data, which is already incorporated.

SkyFusion is an IATA-Harris Corporation cloud-based tool that enables airlines, air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and airports to share and exchange operational information across flight information regions. This improves airspace efficiency, which delivers numerous cost and environmental benefits. Following successful trials in 2016, there are now five SkyFusion users (two airlines, two ANSPs and one airport) engaged as part of the roll-out in the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East regions.

SkyFusion data exchange is enabled by the System-Wide Information Management (SWIM) exchange protocol, which aligns with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recommendations and the ICAO Global Air Navigation Plan (GANP).

“In Europe in particular with the EUROCONTROL Network Manager and its open data strategy, plus an ever-increasing number of ANSPs, airports and industrial SWIM implementations, we are getting the benefits now on a daily basis. Cheaper and shorter design, modern IT security and easier access to digital air traffic management (ATM) information is leading to impressive overall system performances. SkyFusion will further the long awaited cost-efficiency, flexibility and global interoperability”, said Paul Bosman, Head of ATM Strategy Division, EUROCONTROL.

‘’With the FAA and Eurocontrol now working with IATA, and in line with the Global Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) concept*, the benefits of the SkyFusion offering will be spread much more broadly. Better-informed operational decisions made in collaboration with all involved will bring real benefits. Our focus is to improve fuel efficiency, reduce delays, cut CO2 emissions and ultimately improve the passenger experience,” said Rob Eagles, IATA’s Director of ATM Infrastructure, Safety and Flight Operations.

*Air traffic flow management (ATFM) contributes to a safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic by ensuring that air traffic control capacity is utilized to the maximum extent possible, and that the traffic volume is compatible with the capacities declared by the appropriate air traffic services authority. Source: ICAO’s Global Air Navigation Plan, p. 22.