Searidge debuts Aimee AI platform for ATM

World ATM Congress Searidge Technologies,Â global providerÂ of remote tower and airport surface optimisation solutions to air navigation service providers (ANSP) and airports today unveiled Aimee, an advanced neural network framework for development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions for air traffic control and airport efficiency.

SearidgeÂ has been working with artificial intelligence for several years with its’ vision processing/remote tower technology. Leveraging this experienceÂ intoÂ the development of Aimee and extending the platform to include new functional areas has laid the foundation for an exciting new era in ATM technology.

Aimee has been developed to greatly simplify the configuration and training of neural networks with large and complex data sets; to allow the continuous evaluation and testing of output, andÂ most importantly, to predict and certify performance within a safety critical context.

Aimee has four key functional areas: Computer Vision Processing (Remote/Digital Tower Video); Natural Language Processing (Controller-Pilot Radio Telephony); Flight Data/Surveillance Processing and Analysis; Weather Processing. Aimee allows ATC and airport stakeholders to leverage the deep learning in each of these functional areas to build robust and safe AI-powered applications.

“Artificial Intelligence is enabling a new tier of applications across all of aviation and with Aimee we are making it easy for our customersÂ to conceive, develop and implement new operational solutions that enhance safety and improve efficiency,” said Alex Sauriol, chief technology, Searidge Technologies.

“Along with our commitment to open standards and interoperability, we hope Aimee can help with a new generation of challenges and opportunities from drone safety and security to digital towers and global ADS-B.”