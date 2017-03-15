PANSA seeks â‚¬7.4m for SESAR 2020 financing

Poland’s PANSA is for the third time preparing to access European Union funds from the ‘Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to help support ATM modernisation.

PANSA is leading a series of SESAR 2020 projects, which comprise the development of cross border free route airspace, iTEC system validation and planning, and developing a new tool to measure air traffic complexity.

The projects that PANSA will lead include:

â€¢ ATM system upgrade towards Free Route Airspace – The project will be a continuation of a series of planned upgrades that will allow the use of Free Route Airspace between the relevant information regions (FIR), and will implement regional FRA. The project involves the extension of cooperation with Oro Navigacija (Lithuania), BELAERONAVIGATSIA (Belarus) and UkSATSE (Ukraine) and will be a major factor in the implementation of cross-border FRA on the eastern border of the Warsaw FIR.

â€¢ iTEC tests, validations and planning (iTEC-TVP) – for a second phase to migrate towards PANSA’s new air traffic management system.

â€¢ TRAFFIC FRA – a project is to upgrade TRAFFIC and will have an impact on the introduction of Free Route Airspace in Poland.

â€¢ Traffic Complexity Tools – The main objective of the project is the introduction of new technology for monitoring, management and evaluation of Air Traffic Flow and Capacity Management (ATFCM)information. This tool will be implemented by PANSAÂ to full integration and will transfer processed data from the Network Manager.

â€¢ Implementation of Data Link Service for the ATM in FIR Warsaw – The aim of the project is to implement services Data Link Service above FL285 required by EU regulation. The project includes a technical extension of the system of air traffic management PEGASUS_21 of CPDLC functionality, the acquisition by PANSA data services based on SITA and ARINC ground infrastructure, .

Projects submitted by PANSAÂ as a project partner:

â€¢ Gate One Free Route Airspace (GO FRA) work study aiming to examine the feasibility of FRA within the Gate One area consisting of Baltic FAB, Danube FAB, FAB CE, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Serbia and Montenegro. The project aims to remove the gaps between the various initiatives, as an intermediate step in the implementation of the Pan-European FRA

â€¢ SWIM Governance – The project consists in developing SWIM Governance by a user group

â€¢ NewPENS stakeholder contribution for the procurement and deployment of the system – The project consists in obtaining services and the migration to the new service systems using the PENS network

â€¢ DLS Implementation Project – Path 2 – the project aims to support the activities of the SESAR Deployment Manager with regards to the DLS recovery plan and define European DLS common governance, service areas and system architecture.

â€¢ General Call – DLS Implementation Project – Path 1 Â for ground stakeholders – the project involves the development of DLS and modernisation of the multi frequency network at aÂ regional level, the transition from Model A to Model B and Model C and Model C and harmonisation and interoperability between infrastructure types 1 and 2 specified in the SDM recovery plan.

â€¢ European Deployment Roadmap for Flight Object Interoperability – design studio of preparing for European Deployment Roadmap for Flight Object Interoperability for project implementation.

The complex project will now be assessed INEA executive agency with the results are expected in July.

To date, PANSA has received funding for three projects totallingÂ â‚¬6.3 million.