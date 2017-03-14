Panama prepares to overhaul route network

The Civil Aviation Authority of Panama is preparing to modify the country’s airspace to meet the expected fast growth in air traffic, Alfredo Fonseca, director of the institution, told the press.

“A re-organisation of flight routes is necessary to avoid complications, but its execution is a very complex issue and we will hire international companies that are experts in the subject,” he said.

He said the proposal should be ready for next year, as a forecast surge in traffic is expected in advance of the World Youth Day of the Catholic Church, which will be held in January 2019.

Fonseca said that Panama will study the example of other international airports such as Barajas, in Madrid, Spain; John F. Kennedy in New York, United States, and London Heathrow Airport in London, England, three of the largest operations in the world.

The international airport of Tocumen in Panama’s capital city, was ranked as the fifth preferred by passengers in Latin America in 2016 and the 86th place in the world, according to an industry survey of the world’s 100 best airports .

This facility is currently expanding to fulfil growing demand which is currently pegged at 13.5 million passengers serviced by 25 airlines that connect the capital with destinations in 35 countries.