No Obstacle

Airports can now use satellites to identify and manage obstacles that could pose a risk to flight safety, thanks to the European Space Agency (ESA)

Of the 48,000 airports around the globe, only about a quarter can allow aircraft to land in poor weather and only 500 airports have a specialist on site to pinpoint obstacles that might exceed height restrictions within flight paths.

With ESA’s help, Ascend XYZ in Denmark has developed a service for airports to record potential obstacles.