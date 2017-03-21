Nigerian ILS to help scale weather hurdle

Nigeria’s federal government has launched plans to deploy new Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) in at least eleven airports nationwide.

The equipment, valued at several millions of dollars, will put an end to flight disruptions during harmattan season and other challengingÂ weather conditions.

Managing director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Fola Akinkuotu,Â confirmed that the federal government had already made an order for ILS atÂ designated airfields.

Among the airports to benefit from the critical safety tools are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port-Harcourt International Airport, Ibadan Airport, Benin Airport, Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja and Minna airport among others.