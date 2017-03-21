Micro Nav wins GECI Española Cuban contract

GECI Española (GECI) has contracted Micro Nav to upgrade the ATC simulator at the Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeronáuticos (ECASA) training department in Cuba.

Micro Nav’s BEST (Beginning to End for Simulation and Training) simulator at ECASA was originally installed over ten years ago.

The installation of Micro Nav’s latest single solution BEST 6 software and image generator product will provide ECASA’s simulator with an increase in training capability. Additional training capacity will be realised through an increase to the radar and pseudo-pilot positions to be delivered as part of the upgrade project.

In addition, the simulation configuration comprises three tower controller positions (air, ground and coordinator), with two tower pseudo-pilot positions and a BEST System Manager.

ECASA will also benefit from Micro Nav’s Fast Airport Builder (FAB) and Scene Editor products as part of this software upgrade.

This upgrade will enable ECASA to progress with its plans to raise its in-house training capability and competency. ECASA will also expand its training capacity for air traffic controllers in anticipation of an increased rise in air traffic in the area, particularly Cuba itself.

Daniel Jiménez Randell, vice president for GECI said, “Once again GECI has chosen to work with Micro Nav for the provision of its BEST ATC simulator building on existing contracts across Latin America, Africa and Asia. The relationship is proven, low risk and provides value for money to the end customer. This particular contract is reward for over two years of discussion and collaborative work effort between GECI, ECASA

and Micro Nav.”

Marcelo Hiayes at Micro Nav said: “Micro Nav is delighted to receive a further contract from GECI and very proud to be continuing its long standing relationship with ECASA. ECASA will benefit from the scalability of the latest BEST simulation product release, by easily upgrading and extending its simulator capability.”