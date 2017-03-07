Metron launches ATFM training & sim lab

World ATM Congress Metron Aviation is offering a state-of-the-art air traffic flow management (ATFM) simulation and training laboratory.

The Metron Aviation ATFM simulation and training laboratory facilitates air navigation service providers (ANSP), aircraft operators and airport authorities’ ability to simulate and optimize ATFM procedures and to conduct training exercises on existing and revised procedures.

It is an automation platform which provides an end-to-end Human-In-The-Loop environment that simulates air traffic management operations for all stakeholder roles.

“We are pleased further extend our own laboratory resources and training expertise to our current and potential customers. Continuous training and simulation is key to understanding the latest in ATFM and how to maximize airspace efficiency, ” said John Kefaliotis, president of Metron Aviation.

The Metron simulation and training laboratory integrates Metron’s Harmony Sim product – a full function ATFM simulation engine – with the leading edge Metron ATFM operational tools – Harmony for ANSPs and Harmony Horizon – to provide a sophisticated closed loop simulation environment allowing complete realism in simulation and training exercises.

All laboratory applications and hardware can be installed in customer premises or can be cloud based with user terminals supported in customer premises. The laboratory can support up to 10 positions, reflecting multiple ATFM stakeholder roles as needed.