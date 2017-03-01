Manston revival bid mulls remote technology

Technology consultancy Osprey is to conduct a feasibility study into the use of remote tower technologies as part of efforts to revive Manston airport as an airfreight hub of UK significance with additional passenger and engineering services.

The business behind the Manston project is RiverOak Strategic Partners (RSP) which has tabled ambitious airport redevelopment proposals featuring extensive infrastructure investment.

It believes that Manston presents a unique opportunity to consider whether ATC services should be provided from a conventional on-site ATC facility or remotely by a third party.

Manston, which has a rich history as both a military and civil aerodrome, closed in 2014. As part of a long-term commitment to re-open the airport, RSP will make an application to the Planning Inspectorate for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to be granted by the UK transport secretary.

This would see Manston re-open as a major air-freight cargo hub with over 10,000 movements per year. An important element of this submission is preparation of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and an Airport Masterplan.

The Osprey study will consider the feasibility of providing both visual control and/or radar services for Manston from a different location. As there are currently no viable ATC facilities at the airport there would appear to be a strong case to consider the provision of remote services.

Equally, current and planned deployments of remote tower technology at a number of locations is encouraging. Nevertheless, as Rich Connelly, Osprey’s strategy and capability development director stated: “The use of remote tower technologies is both topical and seductive, but it is important to ensure that from a technological, safety, regulatory and commercial perspective, it is the right solution for Manston. Therefore an important part of the study will be a comprehensive Cost Benefit Analysis, measuring a range of potential remote ATC solutions against a conventional baseline.”

George Yerrall, director of RSP, added: “This study is an important contribution to our rapidly maturing Airport Masterplan. We are actively considering the use of a range of potentially ground-breaking capabilities, including a remote tower, to make Manston one of the most modern and efficient airports in the UK. Through the delivery of previous studies, we have grown to greatly value and trust Osprey’s analysis. This study will therefore significantly inform our decision as to how ATC services will be delivered at Manston airport.”