Malaysia finds private partner for airspace plans

Boustead Heavy Industries is teaming up with Malaysia’s Technology Depository Agency (TDA) to develop a national airspace policy in addition to establishing an airspace management centre, according to The Edge Markets.

BHIC said it has entered into a two-year agreementÂ with TDA, an agency within Malaysia’s finance ministry, to jointly establish a national airspace policy and a centre together with the necessary infrastructure and systems.

The two parties will exchange technical know-how in matters of common interest and share information.

“The current Industrial Collaboration Programme framework will be applied and used in the implementation of the policy and centre,” said BHIC, adding that the MoU will contribute positively to its future earnings.