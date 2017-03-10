LVNL taps Frequentis for SESAR tower system

â€œSafe and efficient daily operations are top priority. Professional controllers need professional tools. With the proven tower system of Frequentis, we will improve the safety and efficiency of the Schiphol tower operations. A welcome and necessary innovation that will enable us to safely accommodate the growth of air traffic in the future,” said Michiel van Dorst, CEO of LVNL.

LVNL is in charge of providing civil air traffic service control in the Netherlands. The current tower system of LVNL is used in all the three towers of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol â€“ the central tower, tower West and the emergency tower. Schiphol is the main civil airport in the Netherlands and one of the busiest airports of Europe. In 2016 around 479,000 aircraft movements were handled with an hourly peak capacity of about 110 movements.

The current LVNL tower systems will be replaced with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, which enable a much easier implementation of new functionalities.

Within this contract, Frequentis will also provide its electronic flight strips system smartSTRIPS. Replacing paper strips, this solution combines exceptional usability with electronic data connection. â€œAlready deployed on five continents, this solution covers installations from two to more than ninety controller working positions,” explained Hannu Juurakko,Â vice president ATM Civil at Frequentis.

â€œsmartSTRIPS will enable the digitalisation of paper strips, paving the way for further automation and providing improved situational awareness for controllers. The new tower solution for LVNL will see the full innovative strength of the Frequentis Group and we are honoured to be trusted as the provider,” Hannu Juurakko added.