Leidos’ Skyline now operational in Korea

US technology company Leidos announced its Skyline air traffic management system is now fully operational at the Korea Area Control Center (KACC) in Incheon, Republic of Korea.

Leidos successfully completed the installation and implementation of the latest version of SkyLine in collaboration with Korean partner LG CNS to provide increased airspace safety and efficiency.

The latest version of SkyLine provides capabilities including, enhanced electronic exchange of information, air ground data communication and flow management tools. It also oversees the aircraft movements within the Korea Flight Information Region. The original contract awarded in December 2013 called for replacing the previous SkyLine system that had been operational at the KACC since 2001.

“This latest version of our SkyLine system greatly enhances Korea’s ability to meet the ever-growing demands of air traffic in that region,” said Angie Heise, Leidos Civil Group president. “We are honored to be a long-term partner for Korea, and will continue to invest in enhancing our SkyLine system with innovative functions and features.”

More than 60 per cent of the world’s air traffic and 80 per cent of the world’s managed oceanic airspace are guided by Leidos systems.