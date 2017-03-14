France’s DSNA to evaluate space-based ADS-B

“Aireon’s real-time surveillance capability could offer intriguing possibilities in-terms of overall cost-benefits, predominantly in areas of safety and efficiency; there is also the potential for terrestrial infrastructure redundancy and new surveillance provided throughout less than hospitable terrain,” said Philippe Barnola, director of strategy and investments, DSNA. “We are excited to bring our experience in managing a wide range of challenging airspace, as a contribution to the AireonÂ system’s performances assessment.”

“DSNA’s assessment of Aireon’s capabilities is confirmation of their commitment to always offer best-in-class service and technology to their customers and their employees,” said Cyriel Kronenburg, vice president of aviation services, Aireon. “France has unique airspace responsibilities that span every hemisphere, through their regional centers. Aireon is exclusively able to provide one system that can support all their global-operational airspace, either as a primary solution for oceanic and remote airspace surveillance, or as a secondary-contingency solution to existing terrestrial-based surveillance systems. We look forward to the results of their assessment.”

Aireon’s space-based ADS-B system will be operational in 2018, upon completion of the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation. This past January, the first 10 Iridium NEXT satellites and their Aireon hosted-payloads were launched into low-Earth-orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Seven additional SpaceX launches are scheduled to take place over the next 12 to 15 months, six carrying 10 Iridium NEXT satellites and one carrying five. In total, the operational constellation will consist of 66 satellites, while the remaining nine launched will serve as on-orbit spares. The service will provide ANSPs with global aircraft surveillance capability, and is expected to help reduce fuel costs, increase safety, and enable more efficient flight paths.