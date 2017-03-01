Finavia selects R&S for national ATC comms

Finland’s air navigation system has awarded a contract to Rohde & Schwarz to modernise its civilian air traffic control (ATC) ground radio communications system.

Finavia’s country-wide project will transition ATC communications from analog radios to digital VoIP technology for its network of 21 airports.

Because their existing ground radio system, which is also from Rohde & Schwarz, was reaching the end of its lifecycle and European air traffic regulations now call for 8.33 kHz spacing, Finavia required a new system and turned once again to Rohde & Schwarz following a public tender process.

The contract comprises the modernisation of the radio infrastructure at 69 radio sites across Finland. Installation of the 450 R&S Series4200 radios and 69 equipment racks is scheduled to begin in June 2017. Rohde & Schwarz will be responsible for delivery, installation and commissioning services.

The new R&S Series4200 VHF/UHF VoIP radios will provide high-quality voice connections between pilots and air traffic controllers. IP routing will improve resource management and provide more remote control features as well as fault tolerance.

“We expect the project to proceed efficiently due to Rohde & Schwarz’s proven reputation for providing quality products, professional system integration and ongoing support,” says Finavia’s vice president and ANS chief technical officer Jukka Piilola. “We are pleased to have such an experienced partner as Rohde & Schwarz in this critical project.”

R&S Series4200 radios offer high operational safety and an extremely wide range of configurations, which permits optimal adaptation to any ATC application. This level of flexibility results from the radios’ software-based architecture and implementation. New functions can be implemented through software upgrades that Rohde & Schwarz will make available.

The DSiT software option, for example, is the industry’s first solution for the safety critical problem of undetected simultaneous transmissions (USiT). The new DSiT feature uses an innovative algorithm to detect the presence of simultaneous radio calls in the transmission channel. The air traffic controller is then notified that two calls have been received and can act accordingly.