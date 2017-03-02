FAA’s Smiley joins PASSUR as global ATM SVP

Dan Smiley is to join PASSUR Aerospace to lead the expansion of its global ATM initiatives, heading the industry’s uptake of the current suite of PASSUR products.

As the FAA’s vice president of system operations services for the Air Traffic Organization (ATO), Dan led programmes to ensure the safety, efficiency and security of the national airspace system.

He directed all national air traffic flow management initiatives along with policy and concept development for new airport surface flow management programmes. He led an organisation that provided gate-to-gate strategic traffic management focused on stakeholder interaction through formal Collaborative Decision Making venues and customer advocacy. Dan was previously the director of surface operations for the ATO.

Smiley has extensive global ATM experience. He was the first operations manager for the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) Operations Standing Committee. With association members, he established a global operational improvement work program. The programme promoted best practices in the use of Performance Based Navigation (PBN), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), air traffic flow management (ATFM), and civil/military use of airspace, among others.

Smiley will direct the global expansion of PASSUR’s air traffic optimization programme and platform, bringing the same efficiency and capacity enhancement solutions – and best practices – currently used by the leading North American airlines and airports to aviation organizations around the world, while also extending PASSUR’s role with its current US-based airlines to include their international operations.

“Our objective is to accelerate PASSUR’s goal of connecting the world’s aviation organizations onto the PASSUR platform,” said the business. “PASSUR’s solutions are focused on reducing the direct costs of delays and disruptions, recently estimated at $30 billion globally.”

“Dan Smiley is the consummate professional and leader, with unmatched air traffic experience. Dan will have an immediate positive impact on the global aviation community by bringing PASSUR’s solutions to the world’s stage,” said Jim Barry, PASSUR president and CEO.