European free route airspace bid gets SECSI

World ATM Congress Six states in south eastern Europe have agreed to pioneer a significant move towards free route airspace, the cornerstone concept of future Single European Sky operations.

This week’s World ATM Congress saw the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation for the Implementation of the South East Common Sky Initiative (SECSI) which will mean the airspace of the four countries involved in the South-East Axis Free Route Airspace SEAFRA project is linked with its SAXFRA programme equivalent for the airspace of Austria and Slovenia.

“By the middle of next year, free route airspace will be implemented above the territories of six states on the South East Axis, which will contribute to a significant improvement of airline services, since a lot of the European air traffic transits through the airspace of these six states, en route from south western Europe towards the Middle East,” the partners said.

Croatia Control (CCL) also celebrated receiving a Single European Sky Award 2017 for its multinational SEAFRA project. The award was given by the European Commission to the partners involved in the project, namely to CCL, BHANSA, and SMATSA.

“This award is an important recognition for the project which was implemented in cooperation with our partners from the neighbouring states — SMATSA and BHANSA. The project has introduced, for the first time in Europe, free route airspace over the territories of four states: Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Montenegro. Besides the substantial fuel savings for airlines, we have also enabled significant emission reductions in CO2 and NOx,” said Dragan Bilać, CCL director general, as he received the award at the event held in Madrid.

The project was implemented on December 8, 2016, thus enabling airspace users to freely plan and conduct flights around the clock above 9,900 metres regardless of sovereign airspace boundaries, which have remained the same. To be more precise, airlines can plan their flights directly between the entry and exit points in the airspace without the traditional route structure.

Bilać said the aim of SEAFRA project is to enhance the safety and efficiency of air navigation services, and to contribute to the protection of environment by reducing fuel consumption and the emissions of greenhouse gases by shortening the routes by 1.05 million nautical miles

“Airlines can save 3.4 million kg of fuel per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 11 million kg and NOx emissions by 40 tons,” he said.