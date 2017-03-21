European ATC unions mount A4E challenge

Union organisations representing Europe’s controller workforce are planning to unveil ‘surprising’ data behind the causes of flight delays and their economic impact next week.

A joint press conference of the European Air Traffic Controllers European Unions Coordination (ATCEUC) and the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) has been scheduled on March 27 at a Brussels venue where a study will be presented that the two organisations claim presents the true economic impact of air traffic controller strikes in Europe.

ATCEUC and ETF last month branded the use of statistics and information in the current campaign being led by European airlines group A4E as “deceitful”, aimed at the manipulating EU institutions, passengers and stakeholders and “repeating messages about the … controller strikes in the hope that the force of repetition leads to general acceptance”.

The two organisations also hit back at the action by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), representing Europe’s air navigation service providers (ANSP), to agree to help support A4E to enhance the performance of Europe’s air traffic management (ATM) network in the future, insisting it is not ANSPs’ responsibility to ‘support an attack from airspace users on their own staff’.

They point out that the right to workers’ representation and collective action are enshrined in the founding Treaties of the European Union and that international evidence shows that free and independent trade unions have a positive impact on productivity, competitiveness as well as safety.

“However, airlines and their new lobby association are increasingly questioning those fundamental rights under the guise of the alleged damages caused by air traffic controllers’ strikes,” they said.

They noted that both the ATCEUC and ETF have developed jointly with the European ATM employers’ organisation CANSO a ‘Toolbox for Successful Social Dialogue’ with ANSPs which demonstrates the true commitment to constructive social dialogue and positive cooperation rather than attacking fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, A4E said the latest air traffic control strike in Italy led to more than 500 flights being cancelled.

“Just days after a week of disruption in France this new strike will see hundreds of thousands of European citizens and businesses taken hostage by localised industrial action, again. There are solutions available which would limit the impact of such strikes on travellers and business, without questioning controllers’ fundamental right to strike – we just need courageous policymakers in Europe to help implementing them, now,” said Thomas Reynaert, managing director of A4E.

A4E claims that during the 2010-16 period, there were 217 ATC strike days in the EU – one disrupted day every nine days. “In total, there were 278 disrupted days if you take into account the days before and after an ATC strike as flights had to be cancelled in advance and accumulated delays spilt over to the next day. Since 2010 the overall impact of ATC strikes have cost €12 billion to the EU economy, associated with more than 140,000 jobs, ” said the organisation which is now Europe’s largest airline association whose member account for more than 70 per cent of the continent’s journeys, operating more than 2,700 aircraft.

In a final draft of a report detailing 2016 performance, Eurocontrol’s Performance Review Commission (PRC) however reported this week that the effects of ATC industrial action on specific days in 2016 are clearly visible but that the overall impact on system-wide flight efficiency remains within 0.03 per cent points.

It also pointed out that nine small regional Greek airports accounted for 5.3 per cent of total European airport arrival air traffic flow management delays in 2016, while handling only 1 per cent of the traffic, adding that even though there is a high level of seasonality at those airports, the issues there must be solved to avoid a repetition of high delays in summer 2017.