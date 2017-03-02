Entry Point North opens new Madrid academy

ATS academy Entry Point North has opened its fifth training site in Madrid, Spain.

The establishment of the Spanish training site is the newest outcome of its continuous global expansion with the aim to offer quality training with a local presence. Entry Point North currently offers training and services at its sites in Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Hungary, as well as at client sites in many other European countries, China, Thailand and the Middle East region.

The newly established academy will primarily deliver initial ATC training courses for Spanish students who will work for ENAIRE and other air navigation service providers in Spain.

Modern classroom and simulator facilities are fully established for Tower, Approach and Area Control training. Basic ATC and all Rating courses will be offered based on Entry Point North’s well proven training philosophy and methodology in full compliance with Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/340. The training will be delivered by a team of professional international and Spanish instructors with a close support from the headquarters in Malmö.

Currently two ATC training programmes are offered in Madrid, an APS+ACS+APP/ACP programme for the students who already hold ADI/ADV Rating and a full ATC Initial training programme for the ab-initio students.

The academy is located in the vicinity of Madrid-Barajas Airport in the San Fernando Business Park and is easily accessible from Madrid city centre or the airport.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of the fifth training site within Entry Point North Group. This gives us an opportunity to bring our top quality ATC training now also to Spanish students,” said Entry Point North chief executive Anne Kathrine Jensen.