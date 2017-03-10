DANUBE FAB signs up to assess Aireon

World ATM CongressÂ An agreement has been signed between the ANSP members of the DANUBE Functional Airspace Block BULATSA and ROMATSA and the provider of the space-based ADS-B technology solution Aireon.

The agreement establishes a framework for the parties to create a collaborative relationship to discuss the potential deployment of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance â€“ Broadcast (ADS-B) surveillance services and applicable regulations and procedures in the Bulgarian and Romanian airspace.

BULATSA and ROMATSA said they were interested in assessing the use of space-based ADS-B capabilities and ascertaining how those ADS-B capabilities can improve air traffic management/air navigation services provision within DANUBE FAB.