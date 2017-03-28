Brazil’s DECEA, Google team on Project Loon

Brazil’s DECEA and Google have launched a new initiative to extend Project Loon operations in the Brazilian Airspace Control System (SISCEAB).

A Letter of Operational Agreement was signed by DECEA operations chief Air Brigadier Luiz Ricardo de Souza Nascimento and the senior manager of Google’s aerospace security andÂ integration programme Julie Jin.

Project Loon has beenÂ recognized by the General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is focused on the United Nation sustainable development goals and the No Country Left Behind initiative.Â The project is ambitious and aims to establish a network of unmanned balloons to extend connectivity to people in rural and remote areas around the world.

The high-speed connection is transmitted to the balloon closest to a telecommunications company on the ground before being relayed to the balloon network. Each has a coverage area of â€‹â€‹5,000 sq km.

The balloons are made of polyethylene sheets and are the size of a tennis court. They are built to remain in the stratosphere for around 100 days, before returning to the ground in a controlled manner. This distance corresponds to around 20 km in heightÂ (FL 600), between the troposphere and the ionosphere.

At the end of the balloon’s lifespan, gas is released and a parachute is automatically triggered for a monitored descent. A team tracks the location of the equipment using GPS in coordination with local air traffic control to bring each balloon safely down in unpopulated areas. They are then collected before being reused and recycled.

DECEA co-ordinator First Lieutenant Davi Monteiro de Medeiros stressed the importance of establishing standardised procedures within Brazilian airspace which covers all area control centres, the Air Navigation Management Center (CGNA) and the Regional Protection Service for SÃ£o Paulo (SRPV-SP).

The agreement between DECEA and the Loon Mission Control Mission (LMC) will establish coordination and communication procedures among those involved in unmanned balloon operations that enter territorial airspace under the responsibility of DECEA .

The entire operation must be carried out in accordance with current ballooning regulations, Appendix 5 (Unmanned Balloons) of ICAO Annex 2, in addition to meeting national standards.

Before a launch, a NOTAM will be published with information about the launch site, the projected trajectory and the schedule of operations. Oversight includes planned separation, coordination of descent, planned and unplanned descents and procedures in case of operational contingency.

“I am convinced that this standardization of project-related procedures will enable us to maintain the acceptable level of SISCEAB’s operational safety and will put us as one of the first countries in South America to enter into an agreement with Google’s Loon Project,” said First Lieutenant David.

Google intends to launch and maintain a fleet of balloons to provide internet connectivityÂ through automatic launchers capable of launching a new balloon every 30 minutes. It has already covered 19 million km on test flights and one of the balloons has set the record for remaining in the stratosphere for 190 days.