ATCA pushes for full contract tower funding

The United States’ Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) has joined industry groupsÂ in urging Congress to fully fund the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Contract Tower ProgrammeÂ as part of its appropriations bill for the 2018 fiscal year.

Contract towers allow the private sector to provide air traffic control services which would otherwise be cost prohibitive. Following the new budget proposal from President Donald Trump those airspace users who rely on smaller airports have requested Congress to protect funding for contract towers from a move to cut $54 billion from the USÂ budgetÂ and from moves to dramatically reduce the federal workforce.

It is not the first time that contract towers have come under threat from budgetary pressure. In 2013, the US Department of Transportation had planned to close the 149 of the total 252 contract towers across the country due to a political budgetary impasse.Â Congress did however pass legislation giving the Federal Aviation Administration the flexibility to shift funding to prevent furloughs of contract air traffic controllers.

ATCA’s president and chief executiveÂ Peter Dumont, along with the heads of the US Contract Tower Association, the Regional Airline Association (RAA), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), Air Council International â€“ NA (ACI-NA), the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO), and the Cargo Airline Association (CAA), have sent theÂ letter to House Appropriations Committee chairman Rodney FrelinghuysenÂ requesting no less than $159Â millionÂ to maintain operations for the programme, which has provided air traffic safety services for over three decades.