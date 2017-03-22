ANZ seeks partner to manage drone traffic

Airways New Zealand is seeking potential partnersÂ to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) traffic management (UTM) system.

Airways said it recognised the emerging drone industry in New Zealand and the potential impact the industry could have on traditional air navigation services in 2013.

Following consultation with the drone industry, Airways, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle New Zealand (UAVNZ, New Zealandâ€™s drone industry body), the air navigation service provider launched airshare.co.nz.

The airshareTM web portal was developed to educate drone flyers about civil aviation rules by providing easy to understand information and encourage safe flying. Airshare also enables the drone industry by providing an online tool to log flights and obtain authorisation from air traffic control for operations within controlled airspace.

“Whilst airshareTM has streamlined the drone authorisation processes for Airways at the present time, we recognise that this system will not be fit for purpose for the predicted exponential growth in drone traffic,” it said in the RFI document, “both Airways and drone operators will be in need of an autonomous drone management system to allow safe, efficient operations and access to controlled airspace.”

“In addition to the needs of Airways and its drone customers, there are numerous government and non-government stakeholders who each hold a unique set of requirements for a drone management system. Airways is taking the lead in this space on behalf of New Zealand stakeholders and we are seeking information through this RFI from Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM).”

The submissions deadline for theÂ registration of interest tender is April 21, 2017.