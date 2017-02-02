UK aviation welcomes airspace overhaul move

The Sky’s The Limit coalition representing airports, airlines and UK air traffic control has welcomed the publication of the British Government’s airspace and noise policy as a first-step towards modernising our airspace.

Martin Rolfe, NATS chief executive officer, speaking on behalf of The Sky’s The Limit said: “The Secretary of State for Transport has today restated the overwhelming case for airspace modernisation. It will benefit the economy, through faster journeys and dramatically reducing the risk of future delays as a result of increased capacity, and reduce aviation’s impact on the environment and local communities.

“His welcome words signal strong Government leadership on airspace modernisation and we look forward to supporting the consultation on airspace and noise. It is a critical first step towards achieving modernisation.

“To harness the full potential of airspace modernisation, we need a clear Government framework which addresses areas where there are competing views on the impact of new flightpaths. Meanwhile the aviation industry is working hard to deliver the necessary technologies and operating procedures to support the modernisation programme.

“The Government’s consultation is the opportunity to get this right and The Sky’s the Limit encourages all stakeholders to respond to the Government’s consultation to ensure their views are heard and we can then get on and deliver the benefits the Secretary of State has so clearly identified.”

Without redesigning the UK’s network of flight paths and airways, it is feared that it simply won’t cope with the growth in traffic forecast over the coming years, with 3.1 million flights a year expected in the UK by 2030, up from 2 million flights in 2015.

Analysis commissioned by the DfT and carried out by NATS, predicts total delays due to air traffic management could reach 4.4 million minutes by 2030 – that’s 3,100 days of delay and 72 times more than 2015 – if nothing is done.

The Sky’s the Limit campaign is made up of the Airport Operators Association, BAR UK, Airlines UK, IATA and NATS.

Responding to the publication of the draft Airports National Policy Statement and the consultation on proposals to modernise the UK’s airspace, chairman of the airport industry group AOA, Ed Anderson said: “The AOA have consistently said that the UK needs to compete in both established and emerging markets. This decision last October to approve a third runway at Heathrow Airport and today’s draft National Policy Statement are first steps in the process towards ensuring the UK has the additional capacity it needs to help the country deliver, sustainably, the connectivity it requires in the future.

“At this time of increased uncertainty following the EU referendum, we need to maintain momentum, remove uncertainty and ensure the UK gets the additional capacity it so vitally needs as soon as possible to demonstrate the UK is open for business and confident about its future.

“The AOA is also clear that the UK requires excellent aviation connectivity right across the country, both vibrant point-to-point airports and world-class hub capacity. That is why we welcome the Transport Secretary’s intention to set out in an Aviation Strategy how the UK can maximise the positive role the aviation sector plays in developing global trade links. To be a success, this Aviation Strategy needs to support all airports that wish to grow and also make better use of existing capacity. This should include better surface access to airports and a planning system with a presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“Another vital part of the Government’s intention to support the aviation sector is the modernisation of the UK’s airspace. Airspace modernisation will benefit the economy, through faster journeys and dramatically reducing the risk of future delays as a result of increased capacity in the sky, and reduce aviation’s impact on the environment and local communities.

“The lack of a clear framework for airspace change has constrained the sector’s ability to deliver on this so far. Today’s consultation on airspace is much needed and a welcome step forward. Airspace modernisation will benefit the whole country and it is vital the Government moves ahead at pace on this, separate from the process around designating a National Policy Statement for additional airport capacity in the South East.”