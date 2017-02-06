NTT DATA introduces airpalette eTOD

As the air traffic volume increases, managing accurate terrain and obstacle information becomes more important. NTT DATAâ€™s airpalette eTOD (Electronic Terrain & Obstacle Data) Solution is terrain / obstacle data provision service bringing together US company DigitalGlobeâ€™ s high resolution satellite imagery, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agencyâ€™ s (hereafter JAXA) 3D terrain data covering the whole world, and NTT DATAâ€™ s 3D spatial information management technology. With this, it will be possible to simply use one of the worldâ€™ s latest and most detailed terrain / obstacle data, and improve accuracy and efficiency of flight path obstacle verification in flight rule design operations, and other applications in aviation domain.

airpalette eTOD is an elevation vector dataset for all significant natural or man-made obstacles around an airport to support Performance Based Navigation (PBN) Procedure Design. The dataset is consisted on three data: Terrain data, Obstacle data and Satellite Imagery. We offer accurate and wide-ranging data in formats that can be imported into software of all kinds.

With our airpalette eTOD solution, NTT DATA will support you as an air safety partner in your efforts to fly safely and efficiently in the field of global air transportation.

Web: www.airpalette.net/etod