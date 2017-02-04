New HK air traffic system handles record flights

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) handled a record high number of overflightsÂ during the busy Lunar New Year holidays.

Flights travelling across the Hong Kong Flight Information Region peaked at 939 flights in one single day (January 25) – the previous record, set on August 3, 2016, was 936 flights. A new record was also set in handling over 2,000 total daily flight movements for 11 consecutive days.

There was a daily average of 1,155 flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), representing about a 0.3 per cent increase when compared with the average of 1,151 daily flight movements at HKIA over the corresponding period a year earlier.

TheÂ daily average of 900 overflights represented an increase of around 8 per cent when compared with a daily average of 836 overflights during the corresponding period a year earlier.

The new HK$1.56 billion Raytheon Auto Trac III air traffic management system handled a total of 2,055 flights per day on average, representing an increase of some 3 per cent when compared with 1,987 total flights per day handled by the old system over the corresponding period a year earlier.

The new ATMS is able to handle 8,000 flight plans per day and can simultaneously monitor 1,500 air or ground targets – five times and 1.5 times the old system respectively, making it capable of coping with future air traffic growth, including expected growth in air traffic once the third runway is in operation.