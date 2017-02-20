NATCA prepared to fight for US airspace safety

US air traffic controller union NATCA has expressed its concern over the possible impact of a presidential freeze on hiring federal employees and the impact that could have on the nation’s airspace system.

President Trump instituted an immediate hiring freeze on January 23, signing aÂ presidential memorandum that would affect a large swathe of the executive branch but promised to allow exemptions for those working in the military, national security and public safety.

NATCA had told Air Traffic Management soon after the presidential memorandum was signed that it believed that its membership should fall within the flexibilities contained in the presidential memorandum regarding the hiring freeze.

It pointed out that the FAAâ€™s certified professional controller staffing is currently at a 28-year low and that it has not recovered from the hiring freeze and shuttering of the FAAâ€™s training academy implemented in 2013 due to sequester-mandated funding cuts.

It saidÂ it feared that even a short-term suspension of hiring and training new controllers would set the National Airspace System (NAS) back for years and so urged that its membership should be exempted.

In a February 18 post on Facebook, NATCA executive vice president Trisha Gilbert acknowledged that many members are worried about the future as a result of media speculation over efforts to reduce the federal workforce, cut or freeze pay, change federal retirement benefits, and ‘countless other assaults on federal employees and their unions’.

“Together, we will surely face many challenges as we manoeuvre through the many proposals for change and deal with the possibilities that FAA reauthorization – expiring September 30 – may bring,” she said.Â She also noted the current ‘political rhetoric’ suggesting the possibility of a government shutdown due to the continuing resolution expiring on April 28.

“We do expect to continue to see many attacks on federal employees and federal sector unions. Rest assured, we are prepared for these battles. We will remain vigilant and work to mitigate the effects on NATCA members and on the safety of the NAS. As we always have, we will work hard in the field, on Capitol Hill and with the Administration to educate policymakers and aviation stakeholders on our issues. We will hold our heads high and know that we are right on message, commitment, and dedication. Our members’ solid, credible work speaks for itself.”

“All reasonable opponents will quickly realise the ally they have in NATCA and work with us to maintain and improve the safety of the NAS. The unreasonable we will have to work around. We will continue to rely and build upon the strong relationships we have cultivated among those in government agencies, industry, labour, media, and Congress.”

