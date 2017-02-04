India’s AAI dedicates new ATFM centre

India has officially launched its Central Command Centre, Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATM), becoming the seventh country in the world to implement the Air Traffic Flow Control (ATFM) measures.

The C-ATFM system will primarily balance capacity against demand to achieve optimum use of airport, airspace and aircraft at every Indian airport where there is a capacity constraint.

The system displays weather information along with static information about airports, airspaces and air routes. It processes the demand / capacity information, provides decision making tools to the ATFM flow managers for collaborative decision making, in consultation with airlines, the military and airports operators to support a regulated flow of traffic in each airport in India.

With the introduction of ATFM in India, it is envisaged to enhance safety, save airlines Rs. 1680 crores (US$250 million) per year in fuel costs, reduce operating costs for airlines and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.