IFALPA flags contingency procedure changes

Pilots are being urged to be extra vigilant when flying transatlantic routeings using a new ATM technique designed to increase the efficiency of flight operations in North Atlantic airspace.

Most aircraft transiting the North Atlantic (NAT) are separated laterally by one degree of latitude, approximately 60 nm, on tracks that are set daily based on the traffic demand and prevailing weather conditions, such as the jet stream.

The new RLatSM or Reduced Lateral Separation Minima were introduced as part of a trial in December 2015 by the UK’s NATS and its Nav Canada counterpart. RLatSM involves the addition of a new track in the core of the NAT tracks that is separated laterally by a half a degree of latitude, or approximately 25 nm from the neighbouring tracks.

International pilots organisation IFALPA is warning that in-flight contingency procedures – including turning back and deviations caused by weather or system malfunction – could force an aircraft into these closer, neighbouring tracks.

In a safety bulletin, IFALPA warns that initiation of the turn-back (180) contingency procedure may result in the aircraft crossing the adjacent track at least twice during certain wind conditions.

“Utilization of in-flight broadcast procedures, illumination of all aircraft lighting and close monitoring of ACAS should all contribute to minimizing the potential for an unexpected crossing of flight paths. However, the workload for the flight experiencing the in-flight contingency may be very high,” it said.

“As a result of this reduced spacing environment, when executing an in-flight contingency procedure – consideration should be given to maintaining the “normal” 15 NM offset track AND maintaining course in the “original” same direction of flight until: (1) outside of the vast majority of NAT traffic altitudes (below FL280 or above FL410) and/or (2) receiving a “new” ATC clearance reflecting the contingency nature of the flight,” it noted, adding: “flight crews should always be aware of their position relative to their Oceanic Critical Point when making the decision to implement contingency procedures.”

