IFALPA flags contingency procedure changes

Posted on February 22, 2017

The latest edition of NAT Document 007 – North Atlantic Operations and Airspace Manual (v.2017-1) contains a subtle modification to the NAT contingency procedures in Chapter 13 – Special Procedures for In-Flight Contingencies.
The changes are in red for ease of reading:
13.3.5 Before commencing any diversion across the flow of adjacent traffic or before initiating any turn-back (180°), aircraft should, while subsequently maintaining a same direction 15 NM offset track, expedite climb above or descent below the vast majority of NAT traffic (i.e. to a level above FL410 or below FL280), and then maintain a flight level which differs from those normally used: by 1000 ft if above FL410, or by 500 ft if below FL410. However, if the pilot is unable or unwilling to carry out a major climb or descent, then any diversion or turn-back manoeuvre should be carried out at a level 500 ft different from those in use within the NAT HLA, until a new ATC clearance is obtained.

Pilots are being urged to be extra vigilant when flying transatlantic routeings using a new ATM technique designed to increase the efficiency of flight operations in North Atlantic airspace.

Most aircraft transiting the North Atlantic (NAT) are separated laterally by one degree of latitude, approximately 60 nm, on tracks that are set daily based on the traffic demand and prevailing weather conditions, such as the jet stream.

The new RLatSM or Reduced Lateral Separation Minima were introduced as part of a trial in December 2015 by the UK’s NATS and its Nav Canada counterpart. RLatSM involves the addition of a new track in the core of the NAT tracks that is separated laterally by a half a degree of latitude, or approximately 25 nm from the neighbouring tracks.

International pilots organisation IFALPA is warning that in-flight contingency procedures – including turning back and deviations caused by weather  or system malfunction – could force an aircraft into these closer, neighbouring tracks.

In a safety bulletin, IFALPA warns that initiation of the turn-back (180) contingency procedure may result in the aircraft crossing the adjacent track at least twice during certain wind conditions.

“Utilization of in-flight broadcast procedures, illumination of all aircraft lighting and close monitoring of ACAS should all contribute to minimizing the potential for an unexpected crossing of flight paths. However, the workload for the flight experiencing the in-flight contingency may be very high,” it said.

“As a result of this reduced spacing environment, when executing an in-flight contingency procedure – consideration should be given to maintaining the “normal” 15 NM offset track AND maintaining course in the “original” same direction of flight until: (1) outside of the vast majority of NAT traffic altitudes (below FL280 or above FL410) and/or (2) receiving a “new” ATC clearance reflecting the contingency nature of the flight,” it noted, adding: “flight crews should always be aware of their position relative to their Oceanic Critical Point when making the decision to implement contingency procedures.”

