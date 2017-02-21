Gulf states edge closer to centralised ATM

A centralised air traffic management system for the Gulf states is taking shape.

Co-operation at the regional level and across stakeholders has long been identified as crucial to successfully increasing efficiency, capacity and managing traffic flows. This includes flexible use of airspace or ‘FUA ‘ and a system to share surveillance data across states which would help to reduce separation minima at FIR boundaries.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has signalled that talks within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have reached a ‘very advanced stage’.

“It will take time, but we have started the talks,” he said, without giving any specific deadline for completion of talks. “Our problem is not coming from our end. Our problem is mainly coming from neighbouring countries as they are not allowing us to accommodate the traffic we generate and this is the main problem,” he said.

The GCAA director general added that the country has adopted a flexible approach which will allows civilian aircraft to use the military airspace. “They [military] have their requirements and we just [cannot] forget about them and use their space. But they do understand the need for civilian airspace and allow flexible use.”

Read more about Middle East ATM Agency Search, Space to Fly